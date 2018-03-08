$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in murde - WNEM TV 5

$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder

Ivory Jones (Source: Crime Stoppers) Ivory Jones (Source: Crime Stoppers)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

Ivory Jones, 64, was found dead about 3 a.m. on March 1.

He was found on the sidewalk on the 2200 block of Burns Street in Flint.

Police said an assault led to Jones' death.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

