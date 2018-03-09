Drying out for the weekend

It's been a snowy week in Mid-Michigan, but while there is still some lingering snow out there this afternoon, we'll finally get rid of it for good heading into the evening hours of tonight. Once it's gone, things look great for the weekend! Check out the full forecast below.

Today

We're still seeing a few flurries and snow showers in some areas across Mid-Michigan that could produce a fresh coating on some of the roadways. With temperatures on the cooler side for today, keep an eye out for some slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

>>Slideshow: Snow totals<<

Throughout the day, if you're not seeing any snow falling in your area, expect skies to remain mostly cloudy. We're not expecting any significant accumulation like the past few days which is the good news!

Highs will jump into the lower and middle 30s again today, keeping our temperatures similar to where they've been all week. Our wind chills will largely be stuck in the 20s as well with a breezy northwest wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight

Snow winds down later on this evening and skies will trend mostly clear into the overnight, allowing for minimal interruptions through your evening plans.

Those clearing skies as well as having fresh snow pack on the ground will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures throughout the evening with overnight lows eventually landing in the teens and low 20s for many areas.

Saturday

With our clearing skies late Friday night and high pressure nosing into the region, Saturday should start fairly sunny. Under the guidance of sunshine, our temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 30s again by the afternoon.

A few afternoon clouds will develop, but overall we expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Expect northwest winds, lighter than the last few days, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies clear again heading into your Saturday evening plans, and as far as messy weather goes, you're problem free if you'll be out and about. Temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the night before landing in the teens and low 20s again for overnight lows.

Sunday

Sunday generally carries the same qualities of Saturday, meaning more sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will be fairly similar to Saturday in the mid 30s, but with winds shifting to more of a northeasterly direction, we will be cooler near the lakeshore.

Skies will stay partly cloudy for Sunday night, so we shouldn't fall quite as far in the temperature department into Monday morning. Expect temperatures to start your morning drive next week in the low 20s.

Have an awesome weekend!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.