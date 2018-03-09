Lingering snow winds down today

It's been a snowy week in Mid-Michigan, but while there is still some lingering snow out there this morning, we'll finally get rid of it for good heading into the evening hours of tonight. Once it's gone, things look great for the weekend!

Today & Tonight

Snow showers aren't quite as heavy this morning as they were at times yesterday, but we're still seeing a few showers that are just heavy enough for us to get a fresh coating on area roads. With temperatures on the cold side below freezing again this morning, keep an eye out for any icy spots on area roads.

Scattered flurries and snow showers will be the rule through the day under mostly cloudy skies. We're not expecting any significant accumulation, but a few brief bursts could lead to a quick coating on some area roads.

Highs will jump into the lower and middle 30s again today, keeping our temperatures similar to where they've been all week. Our wind chills will largely be stuck in the 20s as well with a breezy northwest wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Snow winds down later on this evening and skies will trend mostly clear into the overnight, allowing for minimal interruptions through your evening plans. Those clearing skies will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures throughout the evening with overnight lows eventually landing in the teens and low 20s for many areas.

Saturday & Sunday

With our clearing skies late Friday night and high pressure nosing into the region, Saturday should start fairly sunny. Under the guidance of sunshine, our temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 30s again by the afternoon.

A few afternoon clouds will develop, but overall we expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Expect northwest winds, lighter than the last few days, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies clear again heading into your Saturday evening plans, and as far as wet weather goes, you're problem free if you'll be out and about. Temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the night before landing in the teens and low 20s again for overnight lows.

Sunday generally carries the same qualities of Saturday, meaning more sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will be fairly similar to Saturday, but with winds shifting to more of a northeasterly direction, we will be cooler near the lakeshore.

Skies won't clear on Sunday night, so we shouldn't fall quite as far in the temperature department into Monday morning. Expect temperatures to start your morning drive next week in the low 20s.

