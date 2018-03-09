Trading snow for sun

It's been a snowy week in Mid-Michigan, but now we'll finally get rid of it for good heading throughout the evening hours. Once it's gone, things look great for the weekend! Check out the full forecast below.

Overnight

A final cluster of snow showers will sink southward out of the region shortly after midnight, bring a long-awaited end to the relentless snow here in Mid-Michigan. Drivers heading home overnight will want to remain alert for slick and icy areas on the roads, especially in locations that saw snow during the evening.

Skies will begin to clear out behind the departing snow, allowing our temperatures to take a sharp dip. Expect lows to settle into the upper teens by morning. Winds will ease to 5-10 mph out of the west-northwest.

Saturday

With our clearing skies late Friday night and high pressure nosing into the region, Saturday should start fairly sunny. Under the guidance of sunshine, our temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 30s again by the afternoon.

A few afternoon clouds will develop, but overall we expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Those temperatures will be paired with northwesterly winds, lighter than the last few days, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clear skies hold again heading into your Saturday evening plans. Temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the night before landing in the teens and low 20s again for overnight lows.

Sunday

Sunday generally carries the same qualities of Saturday, meaning more sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will be fairly similar to Saturday in the mid 30s, but with winds shifting to more of a northeasterly direction, we will be cooler closer to the lake-shore.

Skies will stay partly cloudy for Sunday night, with increasing clouds towards Monday morning. Low temperatures will fall in the lower to mid 20s, and we can expect feels like temperatures to start your morning drive in the teens.

Have an awesome weekend!

