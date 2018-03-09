Breaking: Multiple accidents reported on I-69

Multiple accidents are being reported on I-69 in Genesee County.

Several accidents are being reported in both the EB and WB lanes of I-69 and Dort Highway.

Genesee County 911 is reporting at least a dozen accidents at this time.

Earlier this morning, EB I-69, after M-15, was closed because of a crash. That re-opened just before 6:30 a.m.

