Highway could be re-named for fallen Mid-Michigan soldier

A Mid-Michigan state highway could be getting a name change.

This week the State Senate passed a bill to rename M-71 between Owosso and Corunna “PFC Shane Cantu Veterans Memorial Highway”.

The Shiawassee Native died in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan.

Right now the bill is just waiting for Governor Rick Snyder’s signature.

Signs for the highway could be installed as early as this spring.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.