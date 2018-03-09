Officials searching for missing, endangered child

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office has classified a missing 6-year-old as a missing endangered child.

Juston Eidenier went missing from the North Adams area, in southern Michigan.

He is with his father, also named Juston Eidenier, who is 38-years-old.

The father was last seen driving a white Dodge Dakota.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 437-7317.