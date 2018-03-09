Authorities: 2 vans stolen with police, fire uniforms inside

Authorities say two cargo vans stolen from outside a dry-cleaning business in Detroit contained police and firefighter uniforms from departments in two suburban communities.

The theft was reported about 3:30 a.m. Friday following a break-in by at least two people at the business on the city's west side.

Police say uniforms from Novi and Farmington Hills departments were taken. Farmington Hills police say uniforms were found dumped in dry cleaning bags later Friday morning in Detroit. Farmington Hills says all of its police department uniforms were found.

Novi police Chief David Molloy told WWJ-AM his department's missing uniforms don't have any insignia or badges on them. He says it's suspected that the thieves wanted to steal the vans and weren't targeting uniforms. Police are seeking tips from the public.

