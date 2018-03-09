Man sentenced for repeatedly punching woman, breaking jaw

A Mid-Michigan man has been sentenced to 37-months behind bars for repeatedly punching a woman in the face until her jaw broke.

It happened on March 6, 2015, on the Isabella County Indian Reservation.

Nicholas Allen, 31, from Mt. Pleasant, pled guilty to assault causing serious bodily injury after investigators said he intentionally assaulted the woman and ordered her to tell medical staff that her injuries were the result of a snowmobile accident.

As part of his sentence, Allen will also have three years of supervised release.

