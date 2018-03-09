Man arrested, accused of assaulting his father

A 26-year-old has been arrested, accused of assaulting his father.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Buel Hill Trailer Park in Buel Township.

Investigators said they learned that the Croswell man had assaulted his father on March 7, and was still inside the home.

It took deputies a few hours to get ahold of the 26-year-old, and get him to exit the home.

He did walk out, and was taken into custody.

He is in the Sanilac County Jail where he’s waiting arraignment on felonious assault.

His name has not yet been released.

