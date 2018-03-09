Deteriorating beam forces partial closure of Grand Blanc Road Bridge

If your drive takes you over the Grand Blanc Road Bridge in Genesee County, be ready for some back-ups.

The Genesee County Road Commission has closed the westbound lanes of the bridge, over the Swartz Creek.

The bridge is a main artery between US-23 and the City of Grand Blanc.

Westbound traffic will be detoured via Fenton, Hill, and Torrey Roads.

Engineers said they have known for a while that the bridge was deteriorating, but when it was inspected this month they were surprised at the significant deterioration of the beams supporting the westbound lane.

Eastbound traffic is not impacted at this point.

Officials are exploring possible fixes, it’s unclear how long the westbound lanes will be shut down.

