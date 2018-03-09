VIDEO: Pileup snarls traffic along I-94 in southern Michigan - WNEM TV 5

VIDEO: Pileup snarls traffic along I-94 in southern Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Jackson County, MI (CBS) Jackson County, MI (CBS)
JACKSON, MI (AP) -

Authorities say dozens of vehicles crashed in snowy conditions along westbound Interstate 94 in southern Michigan.

The multi-vehicle pileup Friday morning involving cars, semi-trucks and other vehicles snarled traffic through Jackson County, about 65 miles west of Detroit.

>>WATCH: Helicopter video over the shutdown<<

There was no immediate word about injuries. The Jackson County sheriff's office used its Facebook page to urge motorists to avoid the area.

The sheriff's office, Michigan State Police and other officers were responding. The area's state police post didn't immediately have information to release about the crash. The Associated Press left a message seeking an update from the sheriff.

The freeway was closed from the crash, but it reopened at 12:53 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.