Michigan ranked as 10th drunken state in US

Michigan has been ranked as the country’s 10th drunken state.

According to 24/7 Wall St. who used data from the Center for Disease Control, the mitten state is one of the most drunken states because of its excessive alcohol consumption, including binge drinking and heavy drinking.

CDC defines binge drinking as four or more drinks in a single occasion for women and five or more drinks in a single occasion for men.

Heavy drinking is defined as eight drinks per week for women and 15 drinks per week for men.

About 20 percent of adults in the state drink excessively, with the national average at 18 percent.

The data said that states with higher rates of drinking have wealthier residents and are more likely to report better health outcomes.

However, Michigan is an exception with below average median household incomes and health outcomes are worse than most states.

The full CDC report can be found here.

