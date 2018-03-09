Breaking: No Bay City River Roar this year

The river won't be roaring in Bay City this year.

The champ boat races marked their 30th-anniversary last year, but organizer Mike Bacigalupo said it will not happen in 2018 due to a lack of sponsorship, Bacigalupo told TV5.

The event raced powerboats up and down the Saginaw River in June for the past three decades.

Last year the event was called Bay City Grand Prix, with International Outboard Grand Prix pumping about $100,000 into the event.

Bacigalupo said he does hope to have the event return in 2019.

The Country Musical Festival, slated for June 22-23, will happen this year.

We’ll bring more information to you as soon as it becomes available.

