Police trying to identify people of interest in shooting

Michigan State Police are trying to identify two people of interest in a shooting at a Saginaw gas station.

On Feb. 10 at about 10 p.m., a shooting happened at the Marathon Gas Station parking lot at 3560 Sheridan Road in Saginaw.

The 28-year-old victim was shot several times and is still hospitalized.

MSP said the surveillance video shows two men inside the gas station around the time of the shooting.

Both of them are people of interest and police are trying to identify them.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as white, four-doors, and has a sunroof. Police do not know the make or model of it at this time.

Police last saw this vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Andy Williams at (989) 225-8995.

