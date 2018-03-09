MI judge charged with hiring women for sex

Editor's note: Some of the details in this article may be considered graphic to some.

A Michigan judge has been charged for allegedly hiring women for sex.

Monroe County First District Judge Jarod Calkins was charged with one count of transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution and four counts of hiring women for the purpose of prostitution.

The first charge is a felony and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The second charge is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 93 days in jail.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and the Michigan State Police announced the charges on March 9.

“Public officials must be held to a higher standard, and I will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that we hold accountable anyone who violates the public trust,” said Schuette. “I applaud the work done by the Michigan State Police and my Public Integrity Unit who put a stop to activities that violate the public trust.”

The investigation began when MSP received reports of prostitution-related activities at a hotel in Monroe Township.

Police investigated the reports and uncovered evidence that an individual matching Calkins’ description was allegedly having women meet him at the hotel to engage in sexual activities for money, the attorney general's office said.

Calkins identified himself as Michael Collins on several dating websites where he met his victims, according to court documents. Those documents said Calkins discussed a "sugar daddy" relationship with his victims and the idea of engaging in bondage, sadism, dominance and masochism.

One of the alleged victims said Calkins immobilized her, beat her with various objects including a cane or stick, choked or strangled her, inserted objects into her vagina and used an electrical device to shock various areas of her body until she cried, according to court documents.

A second alleged victim said Calkins treated her like a "slave" and described similar actions as the first alleged victim, according to the court documents.

There were two other alleged victims in the court documents.

All four women identified Calkins from a photo array, the court documents stated.

Calkins was arraigned on March 9 and his bond was set at $25,000.

