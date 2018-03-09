Researchers highlight their work in Flint Water Crisis

A collaboration of researchers focused on the Flint Water Crisis came together to highlight their work and discuss how it moves forward.

The Healthy Flint Research Symposium was at the Riverfront Banquet Center in downtown.

“We have a community that has rolled up their sleeves to make sure that the future of Flint is brighter than it ever was,” said Dr. Mona Hanna Attisha, who was one of the first to spotlight the water crisis almost four-years-ago.

Researchers from across the state came to Flint to discuss the Water Crisis.

Each presenting their findings on how the crisis has physically and financially affected those who live in the city.

“We hope to be lead-free, in the next four years, and we can do that because of several things, we are replacing our pipes,” Attisha said.

Attisha said the work being done in the city is the first step in addressing a nationwide issue.

“That’s the beauty of this Flint story, is that we’ve really awakened the nation, that there’s lead in your water everywhere and what are you going to do about it,” Attisha said.

She’s not doing it alone, those at the Healthy Flint Research Coordinating Center are now showing their findings to the public to highlight what’s been done and still needs to be accomplished within Flint.

“Flint residents, have been under great fatigue with all of the research, and this is what the HFRCC is really about, that the benefits of all of this work and services and research that’s happening in Flint, that the benefit of it for Flint residents and we’re maximizing that,” said Debra Furr-Holden, an executive board member of the HFRCC.

