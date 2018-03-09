6 Mid-Michigan schools each get $2,500 Education Excellence Award

Schools in Bentley, Davison, Genesee County, Marlette, Midland, and Tuscola County schools are each getting a $2,500 grant for their work in creating opportunities and helping build their student’s futures.

The grants come from the SET SEG Foundation in partnership with the Michigan Association of School Boards and will help build their respective programs.

The Bentley Community Schools’ program, Nature Begindergarten, was recognized for offering discovery-based learning through play, sensory, gross, and fine motor skills.

The Gates Elementary Traveling Library program at Davison Community Schools engages their students by providing them a traveling bus filled with books during the summer.

The Fathers and Men Engaged program at Genesee Intermediate School District gets fathers and men involved in the development and education of their children.

The Marlette Art Club at the Marlette Community Schools betters their students through art making and supporting community art involvement of all ages.

The Chemic Challenge at Midland Public Schools helps incoming at-risk freshmen to help improve skills necessary for high school which include critical thinking, problem-solving, perseverance, and discovery learning.

The Wolverine Educational Center’s Physical Education program through the Tuscola Intermedia School District has students work on building confidence, developing skills, and achieving success in a supportive environment.

In celebration of the Education Excellence Award’s 25 year anniversary, 25 Michigan public school programs have been awarded a $2,500 grant.

For more information about the SET SEG Foundation, visit their website.

