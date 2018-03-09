Community shows Flint police support after release of Netflix series

“Flint isn’t average, by a long shot,” the opening line of the trailer for “Flint Town” says.

“Flint Town” is a new Netflix documentary series that shadows the Flint Police Department.

“The men and women of Flint, the police department, they inspire me,” said Herman Ferguson, Flint resident.

Ferguson was born and raised in Flint. He is proud of his police department, despite some of the negative stigma surrounding them in the series.

That’s why Ferguson decided to give back through his non-profit organization, called “Concern Over Police Safety” or COPS, with a delicious donation of 20 pizzas.

“What it is, is I’m just bringing food to a lot of my friends,” Ferguson said.

The feeling was mutual.

“It’s nice to be recognized and it’s nice to have someone in the business community and from the business community that understands what police officers go through,” Flint Police Det. Tyrone Booth said.

That wasn’t the only show of support Flint’s police officers have received lately. After the release of Flint Town donations have started pouring in.

While Ferguson appreciates the support Flint’s police are finally getting, he wishes it could have come under more positive circumstances.

“What I’d like to do is see more positive things about Flint. Instead of so many negative. They don’t even have to be part of Flint if they care about it to make a difference,” Ferguson said.

