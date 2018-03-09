Saginaw non-profit receives building as donation

A local non-profit got a huge donation in the form of a new building.

It will further their mission of giving a hand up to those in need, but before they can move in the home needs a little TLC.

Mona Thiel runs the Heart of Saginaw, a non-profit dedicated to helping children and teens like Dammarion Green.

“It’s good for them being here for us and Saginaw,” Green said.

The Heart of Saginaw sets up a table rain or shine every Monday and Friday to make sure kids are helped throughout the weekend. But thanks to one of their biggest donations yet, they now have a house to call home.

The Heart of Saginaw currently gives out food and products from an outdoor table, but once they move into their newly renovated property they are going to be able to do hot meals and indoor classes.

It’s going to take a lot of work to get to that point. The organization plans on opening up the older eight-bedroom home so they can host dinners and study groups.

“We need walls torn out and we need them redone. We need drywall and new flooring, new walls, everything,” Thiel said.

All that work comes with a hefty price tag.

Thiel said the renovation will be upwards of $30,000.

The organization runs on donations, so they turned to the TV5 Rescue Squad for help.

“We could use any type of donation that you have money wise, monetary, building materials, help to come in and demolish inside here and put it all back together,” Thiel said.

Their goal is to help Saginaw more than just with food and products, but a warm place to stay.

“It would be everything because we could change their lives and that’s what we’re here for,” Thiel said.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.