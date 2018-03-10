Michigan seeks changes to abuse reporting law after Nassar

Michigan is looking to shore up its law that requires certain people to report suspected child sexual abuse to authorities to address gaps that were exposed after disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to sexually assaulting female athletes.

Nassar's accusers are spearheading the initiative. They say he could have been stopped decades ago if coaches, athletic trainers or others at Michigan State University had listened.

No one has faced charges for not reporting the abuse, but investigations are underway into Michigan State's handling of complaints.

Like other states, Michigan requires health providers, teachers, and others to report suspected abuse to authorities. Legislation up for approval by the state Senate would add college employees and youth sports coaches, trainers, and volunteers while boosting criminal penalties for failing to report.

