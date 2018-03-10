Lions re-sign long snapper Muhlbach

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Muhlbach returns to Detroit entering his 15th NFL season, all with the Lions. By playing in all 16 games in 2017, he moved his career games total to 212 and he currently ranks third on the Lions’ all-time list for career games played. Muhlbach is just the fourth player in franchise history to play in at least 200 games for the Lions and currently trails C Dominic Raiola (219) for second place. His 14 seasons played with the Lions are also tied for third in franchise history.

