Lions re-sign defensive end Hyder

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed DE Kerry Hyder. Contract terms were not disclosed.

After joining the Lions in 2015 as a member of the team’s practice squad, Hyder led Detroit in sacks (8.0) in 2016 before missing last season due to injury. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas Tech in 2014 and spent his rookie season as a member of the New York Jets practice squad.

In 17 career games (two starts), Hyder has totaled 36 tackles (23 solo), eight sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.