Delta College hoops wins district tournament, advances to national tourney

The Delta College Pioneers men's basketball team continued its dream season by upsetting #2 seed Schoolcraft College in the MCCAA District 10 Men's Basketball Tournament, 73-66. Delta will now advance to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Danville, Illinois. Stay with WNEMTV5 for continuing coverage of the Pioneers quest for a national title on-air, online and on the TV5 mobile app.
Copyright WNEM Meredith Corp 2018. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.