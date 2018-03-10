Delta College hoops wins district tournament, advances to nation - WNEM TV 5

Delta College hoops wins district tournament, advances to national tourney

Posted: Updated:

The Delta College Pioneers men's basketball team continued its dream season by upsetting #2 seed Schoolcraft College in the MCCAA District 10 Men's Basketball Tournament, 73-66. Delta will now advance to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Danville, Illinois. Stay with WNEMTV5 for continuing coverage of the Pioneers quest for a national title on-air, online and on the TV5 mobile app. 

