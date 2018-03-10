No injuries reported in Saginaw house fire - WNEM TV 5

No injuries reported in Saginaw house fire

Posted:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Fire crews were called to a house fire on Friday night, March 9 on North Granger, near the Courthouse on Saginaw’s west side.

There was no visible damage to the house.

The Saginaw Fire Department said no one was hurt during the fire.

