Woman hospitalized after shooting in Saginaw

A woman was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Saginaw.

At 2:54 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to a call of a shooting involving one woman being shot.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said there was a large party at the community center Samaritas In Home Services at 3145 Russel St in Saginaw.

The scene of the shooting happened outside of the building where police found several spent shell casings.

A 24-year-old Saginaw woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound in her abdomen and is expected to go into the operating room.

Kaiser said she is alive and in stable condition, but she is not verbal enough to make a statement.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Michigan State Police Major Crime Unit is investigating this case.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.