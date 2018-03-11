It's a sunshine filled Sunday

The sun has returned to Mid-Michigan today. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we're about to get another reminder that winter isn't over just yet.

Today

A few high thin clouds will be possible, but most of the day will be filled with sunshine. If you do have any outdoor plans, it will be nice, but you'll still want a jacket with you. Sunglasses will also be important to have this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Here we go again! Skies will cloud up overnight ahead of our next weather maker. Most of us will remain dry, but our far western areas such as Mt. Pleasant, Harrison, Alma, Houghton Lake, and other areas along the U.S. 127 corridor will have a few scattered snow showers pop up by the time the morning commute rolls around. Lows will drop into the low 20s with winds out of the northwest at 5 mph. See how cold it is near you with our Current Temperatures Map.

Tomorrow

Scattered snow showers will linger throughout the day. Reduced visibility, along with slick roads will be possible as a result. Accumulations will be light and won't amount to any more than 1 to 2 inches, if that. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Highs will rise into the mid 30s with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

It's not exactly going to be sunshine and roses for us the rest of the week. Even on Tuesday, we'll continue to see more scattered snow showers. However, the snow will be diminishing as we move through the day on Tuesday. We'll see an end to the snow on Wednesday, but temperatures will still be a little on the cool side. Highs on Tuesday will stick in the mid 30s with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday.

