Police: Driver lost control, set off Michigan highway pileup

Posted By Stephen Borowy
JACKSON, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a driver who lost control after trying to pass another vehicle set off a large chain-reaction crash in snowy conditions along Interstate 94 in southern Michigan.

Jackson County Undersheriff Christopher Kuhl tells WWJ-AM Saturday that the driver struck another vehicle Friday morning, which led to roughly 50 vehicles becoming involved in the crash. The pileup temporarily closed the interstate and caused minor injuries to three people.

Kuhl says a snow squall greatly reduced visibility and the roadway became icy in the area about 65 miles west of Detroit.

