MSP investigating 5 shot at party in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that left five people injured.

MSP Lt. David Kaiser said on Sunday, March 11, there was a party located on Hess Avenue, near Cumberland Road.

At about 5 a.m., five men were shot and taken to the hospital.

Kaiser said all victims are in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

This case is being investigated by the MSP Major Crime Unit.

