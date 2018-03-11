MSP investigating 5 shot at party in Saginaw

Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that left five people injured.More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
It may be March, but Mother Nature has full intentions on keeping us in winter over the next couple of days. Snow returns to the picture tomorrow with minor accumulation possible.More >
“Flint isn’t average, by a long shot,” the opening line of the trailer for “Flint Town” says. “Flint Town” is a new Netflix documentary series that shadows the Flint Police Department.More >
A woman was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Saginaw.More >
A beautiful thing about fishing is that it can help create lasting friendships from people that just happen to meet.More >
President Donald Trump praised other countries for imposing the death penalty or life in prison for drug dealers Saturday, saying the United States should consider similar penalties.More >
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >
As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.More >
The American public has had a love-hate relationship with daylight saving time since it first became law in 1918.More >
