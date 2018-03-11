MSP investigating 5 shot at party in Saginaw

Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that left five people injured.

MSP Lt. David Kaiser said on Sunday, March 11, there was a party located on Hess Avenue, near Cumberland Road.

At about 5 a.m., five men were shot and taken to the hospital.

Kaiser said all victims are in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

This case is being investigated by the MSP Major Crime Unit.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.