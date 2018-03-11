2 shot at while driving after leaving party

A man and a woman were hospitalized after they were shot at while driving in Flint.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said on early Sunday morning, March 11, a 20-year-old man got into a verbal argument with another person at a party in Saginaw.

The man then left the party with a 19-year-old woman.

While they were driving, their vehicle was followed by another car.

At about 3:25 a.m., the vehicle that was following the man and the woman opened fire on them in the 800 block of Dupont Street in Flint.

The Flint Police Department said the victims received multiple gunshot wounds.

The two victims then drove themselves to the Hurley Medical Center.

Flint police officers were dispatched to the Hurley emergency room.

Kaiser said the man is in critical condition and the woman is in good condition.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Alfino Donastorg at (810) 237-6919 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

