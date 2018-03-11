Drive-by shooting leaves 3 in critical condition

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent three people to the hospital in critical condition.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said the shooting happened on Saturday, March 10, at 10:27 p.m. in the 3600 of Esther Road, near Gillespie Road.

Kaiser said shots were fired into a home and struck three females.

The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

MSP and Flint Police Department are investigating this incident.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.