Drive-by shooting leaves 3 in critical condition - WNEM TV 5

Drive-by shooting leaves 3 in critical condition

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent three people to the hospital in critical condition.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said the shooting happened on Saturday, March 10, at 10:27 p.m. in the 3600 of Esther Road, near Gillespie Road.

Kaiser said shots were fired into a home and struck three females.

The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

MSP and Flint Police Department are investigating this incident.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.