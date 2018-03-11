Frankenmuth PD needs help identifying owners of lost items - WNEM TV 5

Frankenmuth PD needs help identifying owners of lost items

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

The Frankenmuth Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the owners of some missing items.

The lost items include backpacks, electronics, and more.

Anyone that is missing the items and can identify them can contact the police department at (989) 652-8371.

