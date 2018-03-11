Police building positive relationships with kids through bowling

Some young people and law enforcement officers met at a bowling alley for a special event.

Bridge the Gap Bowling is designed to build positive relationships between the two.

Jasmine Lewis has big plans for when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

That’s why her mom, Roshawnda, said Bridge the Gap Bowling event is perfect for her.

“She’s at home making civilian arrests all the time,” Roshawnda said. “She’s always telling people the right and wrong things to do so I’m really proud she’s focused on becoming a law officer, I’m really proud.”

Even though Jasmine admires her teammates in blue uniform, it didn’t stop her from showing off her bowling skills at Saginaw’s Lefevre Family Bowl.

“That was the reason I got the strike, I had her line up the shot for me so I’m going to give the credit to her. I’m not a good bowler,” said Sgt. Andy Myers with the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Sgt. Myers’s bowling game might not be the best but interacting with the community, he’s in tip-top shape

The bowling event was the first time the Saginaw Township Police Department included themselves in Bridge the Gap.

Myers said they plan on trying their hand at Bridge the Gap's next event too.

Hopefully, they'll have better luck with basketball and even though Jasmine beat him out in both smiles and strikes, getting to know her was the best part.

“I hope that through the interactions that we have they remember us and it makes those interactions positive as well,” Myers said.

For the Lewis family, their hope is that when Jasmine gets old enough to put on her own blue uniform, she’ll spend time giving back to her community too.

“So when our youth has problems, they’re not only seeing law enforcement when they’re in trouble it’s very important to see law enforcement when they’re doing nothing wrong and making good grades and making positive choices in the community,” Roshawnda said.

The next Bridge the Gap event is May 19 and they're going to try out ice skating.

