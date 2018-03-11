Police: Body found in Grand River could be missing kayaker

Authorities say a body believed to be that of a missing kayaker has been recovered from Michigan's Grand River.

Lansing police officials say the submerged body was located Saturday morning. It matches descriptions of the 24-year-old man who fell into the water Feb. 27 near the Brenke Fish Ladder in the city.

Police say the link is preliminary and a positive identity hasn't been established. An autopsy is planned.

