Police: Body found in Grand River could be missing kayaker - WNEM TV 5

Police: Body found in Grand River could be missing kayaker

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a body believed to be that of a missing kayaker has been recovered from Michigan's Grand River.

Lansing police officials say the submerged body was located Saturday morning. It matches descriptions of the 24-year-old man who fell into the water Feb. 27 near the Brenke Fish Ladder in the city.

Police say the link is preliminary and a positive identity hasn't been established. An autopsy is planned.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.