Bavarian Inn will hold job fair for several openings at lodge, restaurant

The Bavarian Inn Lodge and Bavarian Restaurant is looking to fill full and part-time positions with its upcoming job fair.

The job fair will be on Thursday, March 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant on the second floor.

The family-owned business is promising perks like secure employment, flexible scheduling, free meals and beverages on the job, and much more.

Potential employees can also look forward to benefits like vacation pay, life and disability insurance coverage, and a 401K.

The lodge and the restaurant are hiring for a number of positions, including:

Assistant Cooks

Line Cooks

Kitchen Supervisors

Dish Workers

Servers

Hosts/Hostesses

Housekeepers

Retail Sales Clerks

Front desk Clerk

Maintenance Manager

To see the full list of job openings and to get more information, visit the Bavarian Inn’s website.

