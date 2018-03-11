Bavarian Inn will hold job fair for several openings at lodge, r - WNEM TV 5

Bavarian Inn will hold job fair for several openings at lodge, restaurant

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

The Bavarian Inn Lodge and Bavarian Restaurant is looking to fill full and part-time positions with its upcoming job fair.

The job fair will be on Thursday, March 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant on the second floor.

The family-owned business is promising perks like secure employment, flexible scheduling, free meals and beverages on the job, and much more.

Potential employees can also look forward to benefits like vacation pay, life and disability insurance coverage, and a 401K.

The lodge and the restaurant are hiring for a number of positions, including:

  • Assistant Cooks
  • Line Cooks
  • Kitchen Supervisors
  • Dish Workers
  • Servers
  • Hosts/Hostesses
  • Housekeepers
  • Retail Sales Clerks
  • Front desk Clerk
  • Maintenance Manager 

To see the full list of job openings and to get more information, visit the Bavarian Inn’s website.

