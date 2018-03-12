BREAKING: Man dead, another in custody after officer-involved shooting

Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.

It happened about 1:39 a.m. Monday, March 12 on the 2000 block of E. Ashman Street

Midland Police Department said they were called to the area for reports of two people breaking into a vehicle. When officers arrived, they said two men allegedly took off running.

During the foot chase, police said one of the men aimed and fired a gun at an officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers were not injured, according to police.

The second suspect was later found and taken into custody for questioning, the department said.

The investigation has now been turned over to Michigan State Police.

According to Midland Police Department, the officer involved in the shooting has 19 years of law enforcement experience. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

“Please keep your thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased subject as well as for the officer involved in this tragic event,” the police department said in a press release.

Ashman Street was closed between Sharon and Birchfield for several hours. It reopened just after 8:15 a.m.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it comes into the Continuous News Center.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.