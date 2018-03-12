Scattered snow returns for Monday

It was a wonderful end to the weekend and it would be awesome if we could copy and paste that weather right into the start of the week, right? Unfortunately that will not be the case as snow showers will be returning to the forecast for the start of this week.

Today & Tonight

Snow is already pushing into the region early this morning and once it arrives, it will be scattered about across the region as we work through our Monday and Tuesday. You can keep track of the snow all day long with our Interactive Radar.

Temperatures out the door this morning are mostly in the 20s, but a few of our cooler locations have fallen into the teens. Bad Axe even reported a reading in the single digits early today. Thankfully we're not dealing with a ton of wind, so wind chills aren't overly harsh.

Snowfall accumulations today will remain manageable, with most locations checking in with 1" or less. Where snow persists, we could see a few spots go a bit higher than that.

Although those numbers may not seem like much, some heavier bursts of snow may accompany some of the snow showers today. Areas under these bursts may see rapid reductions in visibility, and possibly a quick coating on the roads. If flakes start to fly when traveling today, keep an eye out for the possibility of rapidly changing conditions.

Scattered snow chances continue late this evening and overnight with lows eventually falling into the lower and middle 20s. Accumulations overnight, like today, should remain manageable. Stay aware for slick roads with the colder temperatures overnight.

