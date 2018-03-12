Scattered snow returns for Monday

It was a wonderful end to the weekend and it would be awesome if we could copy and paste that weather right into the start of the week, right? Unfortunately that will not be the case as snow showers will be returning to the forecast for the start of this week.
Today & Tonight
Snow is already pushing into the region early this morning and once it arrives, it will be scattered about across the region as we work through our Monday and Tuesday. You can keep track of the snow all day long with our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures out the door this morning are mostly in the 20s, but a few of our cooler locations have fallen into the teens. Bad Axe even reported a reading in the single digits early today. Thankfully we're not dealing with a ton of wind, so wind chills aren't overly harsh.
Snowfall accumulations today will remain manageable, with most locations checking in with 1" or less. Where snow persists, we could see a few spots go a bit higher than that.
Although those numbers may not seem like much, some heavier bursts of snow may accompany some of the snow showers today. Areas under these bursts may see rapid reductions in visibility, and possibly a quick coating on the roads. If flakes start to fly when traveling today, keep an eye out for the possibility of rapidly changing conditions.
Scattered snow chances continue late this evening and overnight with lows eventually falling into the lower and middle 20s. Accumulations overnight, like today, should remain manageable. Stay aware for slick roads with the colder temperatures overnight.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that left five people injured.More >
Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that left five people injured.More >
A beautiful thing about fishing is that it can help create lasting friendships from people that just happen to meet.More >
A beautiful thing about fishing is that it can help create lasting friendships from people that just happen to meet.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
“Flint isn’t average, by a long shot,” the opening line of the trailer for “Flint Town” says. “Flint Town” is a new Netflix documentary series that shadows the Flint Police Department.More >
“Flint isn’t average, by a long shot,” the opening line of the trailer for “Flint Town” says. “Flint Town” is a new Netflix documentary series that shadows the Flint Police Department.More >
Russia's Defense Ministry says it has successfully tested one of the "invincible" missiles that President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month could deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed and pierce US defenses.More >
Russia's Defense Ministry says it has successfully tested one of the "invincible" missiles that President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month could deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed and pierce US defenses.More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
The American public has had a love-hate relationship with daylight saving time since it first became law in 1918.More >
The American public has had a love-hate relationship with daylight saving time since it first became law in 1918.More >
A man and a woman were hospitalized after they were shot at while driving in Flint.More >
A man and a woman were hospitalized after they were shot at while driving in Flint.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >