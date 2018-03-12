Scattered snow to start off the week

It was a wonderful end to the weekend and it would be awesome if we could copy and paste that weather right into the start of the week, right? Unfortunately that will not be the case as snow showers will be sticking around for the beginning of the week. Check out the full forecast below!

Today

Snow showers will continue to be scattered about across the region as we work through our afternoon. You can keep track of the snow all day long with our Interactive Radar.

Snowfall accumulations today will remain manageable, with most locations checking in with 1" or less. Where snow persists, we could see a few spots go a bit higher than that.

Although those numbers may not seem like much, some heavier bursts of snow may accompany some of the snow showers today. Areas under these bursts may see rapid reductions in visibility, and possibly a quick coating on the roads. If flakes start to fly when traveling today, keep an eye out for the possibility of rapidly changing conditions.

Temperatures out the door this afternoon look to be in the low to mid 30s heading out the door. More in the upper 20s the closer you are to the lake. Highs today don't look to get much warmer than this, mid 30s at best. Thankfully we're not dealing with a ton of wind, so wind chills aren't overly harsh.

Tonight

Scattered snow chances continue late this evening and overnight. Accumulations overnight, like today, should remain manageable. Stay aware for slick roads with the colder temperatures overnight.

Lows eventually falling into the lower and middle 20s. Winds still not as aggressive, anywhere from the northwest at 5-10 mph. But still, another chilly evening and night ahead.

Tuesday

We look to see a repeat of what we're seeing for your Monday. Sky conditions look to stay mostly cloudy with yet more scattered snow showers across Mid-Michigan. Also like today, accumulations don't look to be that significant. Up to an 1" in some spots but most places look to see an 1" or less. Still enough to cause some slick spots on the roadways. Especially in the morning, driving over bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures look to reach the mid 30s again for highs but starting the day off in the 20s. Winds will be a little more aggressive, anywhere from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts upward of 25 mph. Winds chills will be more of a problem, making it feel more like the 20s, if not the teens.

Try to make the most of the snow. Have a great Monday everyone!

