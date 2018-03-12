Snow makes for icy conditions

It sure was nice to see the sun over the weekend, but the snow found us again on Monday!

Overnight

While not as widespread as they were on Monday evening, scattered snow showers will continue overnight. Reduced visibility along with a light coating of snow will be possible where snow showers occur, but those will only be part of the trouble.

Most of the snow that fell on Monday melted on contact with the pavement, and that leftover moisture is now refreezing in many areas. Icy conditions have already shutdown roadways in some areas, and will pose a big hazard through the Tuesday morning commute. Whenever you may be traveling, give yourself plenty of time, take it slow, and if a road appears wet, there's a good bet it is actually icy.

Skies will be mostly cloudy outside of any snow showers, with lows falling into the low and middle 20s. Winds will briefly ease to 5-10 mph out of the northwest overnight, but will increase quickly on Tuesday.

Tuesday

The scattered snow showers stick with us into tomorrow. Much like today, there will be periods throughout the day in which visibility will be reduced and roads will be slick. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar.

Much of the region will see 1" or less off accumulation by Tuesday night, but the Thumb is in line to see more. 1"-2" could fall, with locally higher amounts up to 3" possible. See the included map for the full breakdown!

Mid-Week

Snow will wind down Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will be left with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. By Thursday, we'll see a little bit of sunshine, but skies will be variably cloudy. Highs will be gradually rising as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday and upper 30s on Thursday.

Try to make the most of the snow. Have a great Monday everyone!

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

