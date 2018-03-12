Snow sticks around into Tuesday

Mother Nature has a case of the Mondays today. We're seeing scattered snow showers across Mid-Michigan and that will even carry over into the day tomorrow.

Tonight

Snow showers will continue tonight. Coverage of those snow showers will be even more scattered than they were today. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s so it won't be quite as chilly as it was this morning. Don't expect to see temperatures in the teens when you wake up. We will however, have winds out of the northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

Tuesday

The scattered snow showers stick with us into tomorrow. Much like today, there will be periods throughout the day in which visibility will be reduced and roads will be slick. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Accumulation will be light for the most part. Most folks will receive less than an inch with some isolated higher amounts. The thumb will be most susceptible to snow with up to about 3 inches possible. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mid-Week

Snow will wind down Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will be left with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. By Thursday, we'll see a little bit of sunshine, but skies will be variably cloudy. Highs will be gradually rising as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday and upper 30s on Thursday.

Try to make the most of the snow. Have a great Monday everyone!

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.