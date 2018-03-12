Snow sticks around into Tuesday

Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
The body was found in a bag about 10 feet below the road surface in a drainage ditch.More >
The body was found in a bag about 10 feet below the road surface in a drainage ditch.More >
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
A Virginia sheriff says an 8-day-old baby has died after being mauled by her family's pet.More >
A Virginia sheriff says an 8-day-old baby has died after being mauled by her family's pet.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
Authorities need your help finding a missing Michigan man.More >
Authorities need your help finding a missing Michigan man.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Athena Williams, 20, met Jonathan Brussow, 19, at a bonfire during the summer after the two finished eighth grade.More >
Athena Williams, 20, met Jonathan Brussow, 19, at a bonfire during the summer after the two finished eighth grade.More >