DeVos: I have not intentionally visited underperforming schools

During an interview on "60 Minutes," Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos admits that she doesn't know how the schools are doing in her home state of Michigan and hasn't visited any "underperforming" schools.

LESLEY STAHL:

Why take money away from that school that's not working to bring them up to a level where that school is working?

BETSY DEVOS:

Well, we should be funding and investing in students - not in school buildings, not in institutions, not in systems. And so, it should be --

LESLEY STAHL:

But what about the kids who are back at the school that's not working? What about those kids?

BETSY DEVOS:

Well, in places where there has been a lot of choice that's been introduced, Florida for example, the studies show that when there's a large number of students that opt to go to a different school or different schools, the traditional public schools actually the results get better as well.

LESLEY STAHL:

Now, has that happened in Michigan? We're in Michigan - it's your home state.

BETSY DEVOS:

Michigan - yes, well there's lots of great options and choices for students here.

LESLEY STAHL:

Have the public schools in Michigan gotten better?

BETSY DEVOS:

Uh, I don't know. Overall, I can't say overall that they have all gotten better.

LESLEY STAHL:

The whole state is not doing well.

BETSY DEVOS:

Well there are certainly lots of pockets where the students are doing well and--

LESLEY STAHL:

No, but your argument if you take funds away, that the schools will get better, is not working in Michigan where you had a huge impact and influence over the direction of the school system here.

BETSY DEVOS:

I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them.

LESLEY STAHL:

The public schools here are doing worse than they did.

BETSY DEVOS:

Michigan schools need to do better, there is no doubt about it.

LESLEY STAHL:

Have you seen the really bad schools and maybe try to figure out what they're doing?

BETSY DEVOS:

I have not intentionally visited the schools that are underperforming.

LESLEY STAHL:

Maybe you should.

BETSY DEVOS:

Maybe I should, yes.

In the interview, DeVos also spoke about school safety across the country as the Trump administration rolls out new safety proposals for guns and schools. 

LESLEY STAHL: 

Do you think that teachers should have guns in the classroom? 

BETSY DEVOS: 

That should be an option for states and communities to consider. I hesitate to think of my first grade teacher, Misses Zorhoff (sp?), I couldn't ever imagine her having a gun and being trained in that way. But for those who are capable, this is one solution that can and should be considered. But no one size fits all. Every state and community is going to address this issue in a different way. 

LESLEY STAHL: 

Do you see yourself as a leader in this subject? And what kind of ideas will you be promoting? 

BETSY DEVOS: 

I have actually asked to head up a task force that will really look at what states are doing. See, there are a lot of states that are addressing these issues in very cohesive and coherent ways. 

LESLEY STAHL: 

Do you feel a sense of urgency? 

BETSY DEVOS:

Yes. 

LESLEY STAHL: 

'Cause this sounds like talking, instead of acting. 

BETSY DEVOS: 

No, there is a sense of urgency, indeed. 

