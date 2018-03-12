DeVos: I have not intentionally visited underperforming schools

During an interview on "60 Minutes," Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos admits that she doesn't know how the schools are doing in her home state of Michigan and hasn't visited any "underperforming" schools.

LESLEY STAHL:

Why take money away from that school that's not working to bring them up to a level where that school is working?

BETSY DEVOS:

Well, we should be funding and investing in students - not in school buildings, not in institutions, not in systems. And so, it should be --

LESLEY STAHL:

But what about the kids who are back at the school that's not working? What about those kids?

BETSY DEVOS:

Well, in places where there has been a lot of choice that's been introduced, Florida for example, the studies show that when there's a large number of students that opt to go to a different school or different schools, the traditional public schools actually the results get better as well.

LESLEY STAHL:

Now, has that happened in Michigan? We're in Michigan - it's your home state.

BETSY DEVOS:

Michigan - yes, well there's lots of great options and choices for students here.

LESLEY STAHL:

Have the public schools in Michigan gotten better?

BETSY DEVOS:

Uh, I don't know. Overall, I can't say overall that they have all gotten better.

LESLEY STAHL:

The whole state is not doing well.

BETSY DEVOS:

Well there are certainly lots of pockets where the students are doing well and--

LESLEY STAHL:

No, but your argument if you take funds away, that the schools will get better, is not working in Michigan where you had a huge impact and influence over the direction of the school system here.

BETSY DEVOS:

I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them.

LESLEY STAHL:

The public schools here are doing worse than they did.

BETSY DEVOS:

Michigan schools need to do better, there is no doubt about it.

LESLEY STAHL:

Have you seen the really bad schools and maybe try to figure out what they're doing?

BETSY DEVOS:

I have not intentionally visited the schools that are underperforming.

LESLEY STAHL:

Maybe you should.

BETSY DEVOS:

Maybe I should, yes.