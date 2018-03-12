Authorities: Robbery suspect dies after being shot by police

Authorities say an armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by police in southern Michigan.

Michigan State Police say five officers from Jackson-area departments fired at 47-year-old Kenneth Townley on Sunday afternoon in Jackson County's Blackman Township and he died at a hospital.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports state police Detective 1st Lt. Tom DeClercq says Townley robbed an area Dollar General store and also was suspected in a purse theft on Sunday.

DeClercq says the shooting involved two officers from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, two from the Jackson Police Department and one from the Jackson County sheriff's department. WILX-TV reports they're on paid administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing. DeClercq says some area homes were hit by gunfire, but no one else was hurt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.