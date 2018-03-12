Daylight saving time means darker morning conditions for drivers

Daylight saving time is causing Mid-Michigan to lose more than just sleep.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians to be aware that sunrise will occur one hour later, meaning that it will be darker later in the morning.

"Driving through school zones becomes more challenging for motorists during the first week of the time change," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. "Pedestrians and bicyclists should wear brighter, reflective clothing in order to be seen more easily, and those behind the wheel need to pay close attention and eliminate distractions while driving."

Bicyclists can ride on most roads in Michigan, but are required to obey all traffic laws, signs and signals.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 5,987 pedestrians and 840 cyclists died in motor vehicle crashes in 2016.

Injury data for 2016 was not finalized, but in 2015 nearly 70,000 pedestrians and 45,000 cyclists were injured.

