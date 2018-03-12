Police searching for missing Michigan man

Authorities need your help finding a missing Michigan man.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old David Lewis Amerson was reported missing by his family on Saturday, March 10 after he failed to meet them for a scheduled event.

Family members told police Amerson is a friendly, family-orientated person who keeps to himself and works full-time at Weller Truck Parts Reman Center in Wyoming, MI.

He is described as 5’11” tall and approximately 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and short, reddish hair with a full beard.

Amerson was last seen wearing his work uniform, which is navy blue with a Weller Reman patch and name patch on the breast pocket.

Amerson was last seen at a family member’s home in the Grand Rapids area around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, March 9 as he was leaving for home. Police found his vehicle at his home.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding Amerson is asked contact Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633, or Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

