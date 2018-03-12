NB US-127 reopens after crash in Isabella County

A busy Mid-Michigan freeway has reopened following a crash in Isabella County.

MDOT reported the crash just after 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Police had northbound US-127 closed at Blanchard Road (Exit 135). The area reopened just before 10 a.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.