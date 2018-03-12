NB US-127 reopens after crash in Isabella County - WNEM TV 5

NB US-127 reopens after crash in Isabella County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A busy Mid-Michigan freeway has reopened following a crash in Isabella County. 

MDOT reported the crash just after 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Police had northbound US-127 closed at Blanchard Road (Exit 135). The area reopened just before 10 a.m. 

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.