Tips for buying March Madness tickets online

With March Madness quickly approaching, state officials are warning sports fans to be cautious of online ticket purchasing scams.

“Some people are willing to spend top dollar on travel far and wide to see their favorite team compete in the biggest basketball tournament of the year,” said Attorney General Bill Schuette. “Michigan consumers should do their research and know the false sales tactics before making any purchases. You could be signing yourself up for counterfeit tickets or identity theft.”

Schuette offers the following tips to consider before you buy tickets online:

Know your vendor. If you purchase tickets online, make sure you are buying from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information. Anyone can set up a "spoof" website and make it seem like it is the official website of a legitimate venue or ticket outlet. Counterfeiting is also a common problem on websites that function as online classified postings. When using such sites, consumers should be especially wary of tickets that are listed for sale "by owner," as these tickets are brokered by individual purchasers rather than official venues.

Do your research. If you are unfamiliar with a ticket vendor, you can call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-765-8388 and ask if we have any complaints on file regarding that seller. Remember, however, that the absence of filed complaints does not guarantee a seller's legitimacy; it simply means that we have not received any complaints concerning the vendor.

Use credit. If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Using a credit card gives you the ability to dispute a charge for an event cancellation, or if you receive counterfeit tickets a venue refuses to honor. Choose sellers with histories of satisfied customers, and make sure the online bid amount is listed in American dollars.

Shop securely. If a website begins with "https," the "s" indicates that the website is "secure" when you access the order page of the site where you are asked to enter your personal information. Another indicator of a secure website is an image of a closed lock located at the bottom of your screen. Secure websites take precautions to ensure that others cannot see and copy the personal information you provide.

Inspect your tickets. Physically inspect your tickets if you purchase them through a third-party source. The venue may also offer feedback about unique features of authentic tickets. Examine the tickets for discrepancies, including text misspellings, official hologram omissions, and bar code irregularities. Remember, if you're getting a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

