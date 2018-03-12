Major reconstruction project begins on I-69 in Genesee County - WNEM TV 5

Major reconstruction project begins on I-69 in Genesee County

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A major reconstruction project will begin Monday on I-69 in Genesee County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $34 million to reconstruct two miles of I-69 from Ballenger Highway to Fenton Road. The work includes reconstruction of the road, as well as work on existing bridges and ramps.

>>See the map here<<

Westbound I-69 will be constructed with a new 30-year pavement design.

Throughout much of the project, two lanes will be open in each direction.

Multiple-lane and ramp closures are expected in the first week while staging efforts in the work zone are completed. All work listed below is weather dependent and subject to change:

Monday, March 12 - Tuesday, March 13:

  • The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-69 will be closed and detoured.
  • Eastbound I-69 will have one lane open, while the Hammerberg Road ramp to eastbound I-69 will be closed through 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.

Friday, March 16 - Saturday, March 17:

  • Westbound I-69 will have one lane open.
  • The westbound I-69 exit ramps to I-75 and Saginaw Street (West 8th Street) will be closed through 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17; the exit ramp to Hammerberg Road will be closed through July.
  • By 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, all westbound traffic is expected to be shifted to the eastbound roadway; westbound I-69 reconstruction will begin.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.