Major reconstruction project begins on I-69 in Genesee County

A major reconstruction project will begin Monday on I-69 in Genesee County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $34 million to reconstruct two miles of I-69 from Ballenger Highway to Fenton Road. The work includes reconstruction of the road, as well as work on existing bridges and ramps.

Westbound I-69 will be constructed with a new 30-year pavement design.

Throughout much of the project, two lanes will be open in each direction.

Multiple-lane and ramp closures are expected in the first week while staging efforts in the work zone are completed. All work listed below is weather dependent and subject to change:

Monday, March 12 - Tuesday, March 13:

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-69 will be closed and detoured.

Eastbound I-69 will have one lane open, while the Hammerberg Road ramp to eastbound I-69 will be closed through 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.

Friday, March 16 - Saturday, March 17:

Westbound I-69 will have one lane open.

The westbound I-69 exit ramps to I-75 and Saginaw Street (West 8th Street) will be closed through 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17; the exit ramp to Hammerberg Road will be closed through July.

By 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, all westbound traffic is expected to be shifted to the eastbound roadway; westbound I-69 reconstruction will begin.

