Major reconstruction project begins on I-69 in Genesee County

Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
The body was found in a bag about 10 feet below the road surface in a drainage ditch.More >
The body was found in a bag about 10 feet below the road surface in a drainage ditch.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
A Virginia sheriff says an 8-day-old baby has died after being mauled by her family's pet.More >
A Virginia sheriff says an 8-day-old baby has died after being mauled by her family's pet.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that left five people injured.More >
Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that left five people injured.More >
Authorities need your help finding a missing Michigan man.More >
Authorities need your help finding a missing Michigan man.More >
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >