Man upgraded to stable after being shot in chest

A man has been upgraded to stable condition after being shot over the weekend in Bay City.

Officers with the Bay City Department of Public Safety were called to the area of Washington and 9th Streets at around 3:15 a.m. on March 11.

Officers checked the area but didn’t find anything.

Then moments later, McLaren Bay Region reported that a man had arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 30-year-old Bay City resident from the east side, had been hit once in the chest.

Investigators told TV5 the incident may or may not be related to a prior altercation that took place in that same area.

Officers also said there was a large crowd present at the time of the shooting.

Officers are following up on leads, and ask that if you have any information to call the Detective’s Bureau at (989) 892-8571.

