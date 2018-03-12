Sheriff's office seeks help identifying body found wrapped in garbage bag

Authorities say two hunters made a disturbing discovery when they found a dead body disposed of in a plastic bag.

Gratiot County Sheriff Doug Wright said two men were hunting about 10 a.m. Sunday along Warner Road near Olive Road in Seville Township when they spotted what looked like a body in a dark-colored garbage bag.

The hunters opened the bag and found a human body inside. They immediately called 911, the sheriff's office said.

Wright said the bag was about 10 feet below the road surface in a drainage ditch.

The body was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy.

Wright said the body was in “relatively good condition” other than some obvious injuries. There were also tattoos on the body, which police believe will help them identify the victim.

The victim had an eagle tattoo on his right shoulder and on his left shoulder he had a tattoo of a skull wearing a cowboy hat and a handkerchief. The skull is bordered by the written states of Texas, Florida and Michigan.

The autopsy revealed the victim was a male about 60 to 70-years-old, the sheriff's office said.

He was about 5'9" and 185 pounds with medium length brown/gray hair. He also had the middle and ring fingers on his left hand taped together, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is asking for help in identifying the victim. If you have any information you are asked to call 989-875-5214.

