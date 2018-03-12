It's National Napping Day! - WNEM TV 5

It's National Napping Day!

CNN -

If you feel like you need a nap Monday, don’t worry! It's National Napping Day!

It comes just after the return of daylight saving time as some people may need some extra zzz's to make up for losing that hour this weekend.

Catnaps are scientifically-proven to be beneficial.

Studies show just a 10 to 20-minute snooze can combat mid-day fatigue and help you be more energetic and productive.

